Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

CRW stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,738.40 ($22.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,466. The stock has a market cap of £746.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,670 ($21.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,974.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,093.93.

The Craneware Group, the market leader in automated value cycle solutions, including 340B management, collaborates with U.S. healthcare providers to plan, execute, and monitor operational and financial performance so they can continue to deliver quality care to their communities. Customers choose The Craneware Group’s Trisus data and applications platform as their key to navigating the journey to financially sustainable value-based care.

