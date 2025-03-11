Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Craneware Stock Performance
CRW stock traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,738.40 ($22.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,466. The stock has a market cap of £746.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.28. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,670 ($21.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,974.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,093.93.
About Craneware
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Craneware
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.