Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). Approximately 79,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Shearwater Group Stock Up 9.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 36.24. The stock has a market cap of £8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Shearwater Group

In other news, insider Jonathan David Hall acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,431.05). Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

