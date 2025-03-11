Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Ayr Wellness Q1 Earnings

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ayr Wellness in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $113.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ayr Wellness from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

