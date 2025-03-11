S&CO Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 4.6% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Church & Dwight worth $68,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,833,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,073,000 after buying an additional 220,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

