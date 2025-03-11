S&CO Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $112.51 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

