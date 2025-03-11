S&CO Inc. Buys Shares of 1,341 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $268,110. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,652.16. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DASH opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25.

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.52.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

