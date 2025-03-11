Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,379 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.