Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Increased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,340 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,827,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.