Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

