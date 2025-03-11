Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $22.21. 537,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 746,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Schrödinger

Schrödinger Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,191,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 861.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.