Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 3,903 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,042 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,114,097.38.

On Thursday, February 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84.

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60.

Samsara Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. 6,796,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,810. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 262.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.