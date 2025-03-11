Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 68,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,447 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

