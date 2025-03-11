Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 236 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $144,091,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $488.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.87 and a 200-day moving average of $511.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

