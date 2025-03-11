Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

