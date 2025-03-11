Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

