Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $534.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $577.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.01. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.