Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 7,095 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 481,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,398,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

