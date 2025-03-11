Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 124.80 ($1.61), with a volume of 2877753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.63).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.28. The company has a market capitalization of £310.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

