Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
