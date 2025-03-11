Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,291.74. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,489,500. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

