Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 716,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 213,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Rover Critical Minerals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.16.
About Rover Critical Minerals
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
