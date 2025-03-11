Rotork (LON:ROR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.90 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rotork had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Rotork Stock Performance

LON ROR opened at GBX 330 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 297.40 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 363 ($4.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 327.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.02) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety.

