Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 130,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 169,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

