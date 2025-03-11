Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $550.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

