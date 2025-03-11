Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,025 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 137,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,005,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 314,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

