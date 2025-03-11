Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,577,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after buying an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
