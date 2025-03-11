Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,336,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,915,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

