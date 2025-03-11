Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.