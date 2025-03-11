Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.71 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

