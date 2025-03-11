Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. The company has a market cap of $169.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.11 and a 12-month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

