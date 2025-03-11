River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,491 shares during the quarter. Cannae comprises approximately 1.5% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 8.92% of Cannae worth $111,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cannae by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Cannae by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

