River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 681,010 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,010 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Patterson Companies worth $40,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

