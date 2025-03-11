River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Polaris worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $21,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 241,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 171,366 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $12,670,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $10,844,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Polaris Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PII opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.54.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
