River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 391,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,458,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hub Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hub Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

