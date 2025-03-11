River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,898 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715,961 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Tripadvisor worth $54,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 665.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.