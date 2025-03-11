River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 212,468 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 3.86% of LGI Homes worth $81,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

