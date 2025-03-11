River Road Asset Management LLC Has $34.17 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 236.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

