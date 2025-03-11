Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Trading Up 16.4% – Still a Buy?

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Ridley Stock Up 16.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

