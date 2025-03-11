Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.25.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Revvity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. Revvity has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

