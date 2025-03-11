Reviewing Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 46.38% 27.88% 16.36% Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $701.48 million 1.20 $304.50 million $9.73 2.34 Cadeler A/S $180.22 million 8.94 $12.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Cadeler A/S”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Cadeler A/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.56%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Risk and Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

