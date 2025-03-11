Retirement Capital Strategies Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

