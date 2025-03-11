Retirement Capital Strategies Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Retirement Capital Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.89. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

