Retirement Capital Strategies Buys Shares of 2,603 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $326.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.00 and a 200-day moving average of $359.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

