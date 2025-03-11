Retirement Capital Strategies Buys 475 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 21.31% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOVL. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.66.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

