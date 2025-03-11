Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 32,397 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.51.
The company has a market cap of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
