Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 39,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 32,397 shares.The stock last traded at $7.76 and had previously closed at $7.51.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $484.36 million, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 44.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 40,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Reservoir Media by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.