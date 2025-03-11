Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bio-Techne (TECH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH):

3/10/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

2/19/2025 – Bio-Techne was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. 1,969,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.62. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $58.21 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

In other news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

