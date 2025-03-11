Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Onsemi stock on February 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Onsemi Stock Down 2.9 %

ON traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,004,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,444. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,724,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

