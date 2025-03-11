Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Snowflake stock on February 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 2/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

Snowflake Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,148,094.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,593,634. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,923 shares of company stock worth $49,689,983. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

