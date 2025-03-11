Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). In a filing disclosed on March 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MACOM Technology Solutions stock on February 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) on 2/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/10/2025.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.02. 255,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,501.51. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $5,737,645.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MTSI

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.