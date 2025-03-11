Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Impinj stock on March 3rd.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 2/12/2025.

Impinj Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Impinj by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $823,232.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,076 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,627.28. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $84,714.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 66,180 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,250.80. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,588 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

