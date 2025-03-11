Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,866 shares during the quarter. Rentokil Initial makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Rentokil Initial worth $95,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTO. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.84%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

